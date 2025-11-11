Christian Zionists: Civilization’s Defense Force in an Era of Existential Threat

Summary Israel faces a convergence of existential threats from an Iran-Russia-China-Turkey axis intent on undermining Western power and destabilizing the Middle East. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its proxy network, and growing antisemitism in the West exacerbate these dangers. Amid this turmoil, a global movement of roughly 700 million Christian Zionists—motivated by biblical conviction and strategic realism—emerges as a critical ally. Figures such as Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Reverend Johnnie Moore, and Pastor Dumisani Washington embody a faith-based partnership that reinforces Israel’s geopolitical indispensability. Strategically, Israel anchors Western power, containing Iranian aggression, enhancing U.S. defense capabilities, and stabilizing the region through alliances like the Abraham Accords. Christian Zionism thus fuses moral commitment with geopolitical necessity, positioning Israel as both the frontline defender of Western civilization and the cornerstone of American security architecture.

Israel faces a convergence of existential threats unprecedented since its founding. The Iran-Russia-China-Turkey axis represents a coordinated anti-Western alliance bent on undermining and dismantling American power across the Middle East. This anti-Western axis simultaneously seeks to dismantle the Western democratic order. The geopolitical complexity extends to America’s “frenemy” Qatar, which hosts a U.S. Air Force base while spreading anti-West rhetoric on its popular media outlets and through its sponsorship of higher education. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its proxy networks spanning from Hizbullah to the Houthis, and its “Axis of Resistance” strategy, threaten not only Israeli cities but the entire architecture of Western security. Sunni Islamist extremism, though temporarily subdued, continues to metastasize, as was demonstrated in Syrian Islamist militia attacks on minorities after the fall of Hizbullah. At the same time, antisemitism—from both the radical left and distorted forms of nationalism on the right—corrodes Western societies from within.

As scholar Ruth Wisse has remarked, antisemitism erodes societies by deflecting moral accountability for societal ills onto Jews, signaling the society’s own decline. The politics of grievance and blame—whether targeting Israel as a “settler-colonial implant” or trafficking in antisemitic conspiracy theories—attacks civilization itself.

But there is a global counterforce to confront these dangerous geopolitical threats. Some 700 million Christian Zionists worldwide, spanning North America, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe stand against the toxic trend of Islamic subversion, Jew-hatred and Jewish state rejection. This underrecognized Christian Zionist support backs Israel not merely out of political calculation, but also biblical, moral and strategic conviction. They recognize that defending Israel means defending civilization against the forces of barbarism and chaos. American Christian Zionists share the biblical values upon which both American and Israeli societies are built and understand that a strong Israel is a guarantor of an “American First” security structure in the Middle East and internationally. Christian Zionists possess the power to amplify Israel’s voice for regional security and stability, particularly when confronting anti-Israel and anti-U.S. propaganda, challenging delegitimization campaigns, and providing crucial political support precisely when other constituencies waver.

Today’s Champions: Exposing Enemies, Defending Civilization

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Israel in April 2025, embodies this strategic partnership. An evangelical Christian and a longtime unwavering supporter of Israel, Huckabee told NBC News that America and Israel “share a value system that is rooted deeply in a biblical understanding of a worldview that says that the individual is important. That is, in my mind, the very essence of Western civilization.” At his confirmation hearing, Huckabee declared: “The Jewish people need to know they have friends. There’s a long line of enemies that the Jewish people experience across this globe, and sadly on some of our own university campuses. It’s going to be a privilege to be one of those people—not Jewish, but Christian—who will say to our Jewish friends, ‘You will never go through what you’ve gone through alone. We will not stand behind you. We will stand with you.’“ Huckabee’s appointment signals that evangelical support for Israel—representing a massive political constituency—remains central to American foreign policy.

Reverend Johnnie Moore, President of the Congress of Christian Leaders and head of the Global Hope Coalition, has worked tirelessly to mobilize global Christian support for Israel. Moore notes that Theodor Herzl himself coined the term “Christian Zionist” to describe his Christian supporters at the First Zionist Congress in 1897. Today, Moore explains, nearly all evangelical Christians are Zionists—700 million believers worldwide, with 10 percent in America alone. In Moore’s words: “Christians who support the Jewish people’s right to live in Israel are Christian Zionists, and Christian Zionists also proudly stand with their Jewish neighbors against the scourge of antisemitism.” Moore emphasizes that America’s founders drew inspiration from the Jewish story, embedding Zionist language in America’s founding narrative—which is why we speak of Judeo-Christian values drawn from both Hebrew and Christian scriptures.

Pastor Dumisani Washington, founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, brings an astute understanding of Israel and Middle Eastern security geopolitics. He has been a leading, passionate voice for Christian Zionism from the Black American community. Washington, author of Zionism and the Black Church, exposed how Soviet-style propaganda targeted the Black community to turn them against Israel to weaken their bond with Jews in the Civil Rights Movement. In a recent sermon that went viral, Washington declared: “I don’t care what else your pastor gets right. If he gets Israel wrong, find another church.” He explains: “Christians who understand their faith recognize that King David’s declaration to ‘pray for the peace of Jerusalem’ is not a request. It is a commandment from God. The Jewish people are God’s chosen and the land of Israel belongs to them from the time God said it to Abraham… Without Jews and Judaism there would be no Jesus or Christianity.” Washington has built bridges across Africa—from South Africa to Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Ethiopia—demonstrating that Christian Zionism is a global phenomenon rooted in biblical faith which girds its unwavering geopolitical alliance with Israel and the Jewish people.

Strategic Indispensability: Anchoring Western Power

Christian Zionist support for Israel aligns with hard strategic realities. Israel remains America’s indispensable ally in the world’s most volatile and strategically vital region. Hudson Institute scholar Michael Doran and The Heritage Foundation have demonstrated how this alliance transcends partisan politics:

Israel anchors Western power at the crossroads of the global economy. The Middle East holds 48 percent of the world’s oil reserves, producing nearly a third of global supply. Israel’s strength stabilizes the region, acting as America’s democratic fortress in a region dominated by authoritarian regimes and Islamist movements.

Israel contains Iran and its axis. Since 1979, Iran has branded America the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Little Satan”—in that precise order. To reach America, Iran must contend with Israel first. Israel’s military capabilities and intelligence networks provide front line defense against Iranian nuclear ambitions and regional hegemony.

Israel functions as a force multiplier for American interests. Israel’s air force flies more combat missions annually than Western Europe’s combined. Israeli soldiers are combat-tested in ways few Western militaries can match. Israel provides advanced military technology, intelligence sharing, and operational capabilities that enhance U.S. weapon systems and deterrence cost-effectively—especially critical as American resources are strained by challenges in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

Israel enables regional stability frameworks. President Trump’s vision for Middle East stability centers on integrating Israel with moderate Arab states through initiatives like the Abraham Accords and the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain recognize that partnering with Israel advances their interests against Iranian expansionism while fostering economic development and technological innovation. This regional architecture requires American leadership and Israeli participation—cementing American power in the region while boosting the American economy through expanded trade and energy partnerships.

The false narrative that Israel is a liability actually weakens America. When politicians and pundits portray Israel as burdensome, they platform and empower the authoritarian states—Iran, Russia, China, Turkey, Qatar, and their terror proxies—that challenge American hegemony. Anti-Israel rhetoric serves the interests of America’s adversaries while undermining the network of alliances that projects American power globally.

Faith and Strategy Converge

At this moment of civilizational crisis, Christian Zionism represents the convergence of biblical faith and strategic imperative. The 700 million Christian Zionists worldwide constitute a force multiplier for Israel’s international security and diplomatic standing, and a powerful counterweight to delegitimization and defamation campaigns targeting the Jewish state. Christian and other non-Jewish Zionists defend not only Israel but Western civilization, American power, and the Judeo-Christian values that underpin both American and Israeli democracy.

