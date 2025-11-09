Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Tehran on the Brink of Evacuation: Iran is Drying Up and the Regime is Losing Control

At the close of 2025, Iran stands at a crossroads — facing drought both literal and metaphorical. The country’s physical desiccation mirrors its ideological stagnation.
JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Share this
The front page of the Iranian reformist Shargh newspaper
The front page of the Iranian reformist Shargh newspaper, November 9, 2025, “Eyes to the Sky: When the Climate Becomes a Victim of Politics.” (Screenshot)

Table of Contents

Summary

Iran today faces a multifaceted crisis: an ecological disaster that threatens its capital, severe political and economic instability, a relentless media campaign against Israel and the West, and a growing internal debate about cultural identity in the digital age.

A close reading of Iranian media reveals a deepening crisis of governance, anxiety over globalization, and calls for sweeping spiritual, social, and technological renewal.

While much of the world focuses on Iran’s foreign policy and its regional confrontations, an entirely different battle is unfolding inside the country: a slow-moving environmental catastrophe that now poses an existential threat. Chronic drought, decades of mismanagement, and intensifying regional heat have combined to create a nationwide crisis. What began as an ecological problem has evolved into a political and social emergency — marked by water shortages, collapsing infrastructure, and a widening public loss of faith in the regime.

The JCFA’s Iran Desk summarizes the past 24 hours in Iranian social media and press coverage.

The Water Crisis and Its Political Fallout

Iran’s worsening water crisis dominates the national conversation. Reports describe an “unprecedented drought” with reservoirs supplying Tehran and Alborz provinces at less than 11% of capacity.

President Masoud Pezeshkian warned bluntly:

“If no rainfall reaches Tehran by the month of Azar (November–December), we will have to ration water — and if it still does not rain, we may need to evacuate the city.”

The dramatic statement, which made national headlines, drew sharp criticism from experts who accused the president of “speaking politically, not professionally.” Yet rationing has already begun. Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi warned that water pressure could drop “to zero on some nights.” In Khuzestan Province, officials report that only 13% of available water sources remain usable.

The crisis has also sparked theological disputes. Conservative cleric Kamran Ghazanfari claimed the drought was “divine punishment for the government’s sins,” while scientists point to decades of over-extraction, dam mismanagement, and corruption. As the crisis deepens, religion and politics are merging into a potent narrative of fear, blame, and disillusionment.

The West, Israel, and Iran’s Global Narrative

Iranian media outlets present Western developments as evidence of a global shift away from “Zionist dominance.” The recent election of Zohran Mamdani — a Shiite Muslim — as New York City’s mayor is heralded as “a major defeat for Republican and Zionist influence.”

Mamdani reportedly declared that he would support “the arrest of Netanyahu if he sets foot in New York.” Iranian commentators cite polls showing that “59% of Americans now view Israel’s government unfavorably,” framing this as proof of the West’s moral awakening.

Meanwhile, Iranian coverage has highlighted alleged “torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees” in a secret Israeli facility near Ramla, described as “a symbol of organized lawlessness.” According to Tehran’s reports, this underground prison — reopened by order of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — holds detainees “for months without daylight.”

On the northern front, Iranian outlets claim that Israel is escalating strikes in southern Lebanon “to pressure Beirut into disarming Hezbollah.” In response, Hezbollah officials warn that “7,500 precision missiles will not remain in storage if war breaks out.”

Tehran has also dismissed Western accusations of its involvement in a recent “assassination attempt in Mexico,” calling the charges “a recycled plot meant to fuel Iranophobia.” Former Deputy Foreign Minister Amir Saeed Iravani accused the United States and its allies of “crimes of aggression,” asserting that “without Western interference, the Zionist regime would already have fallen.”

Economic Struggles and Governance Challenges

Domestically, President Pezeshkian’s attempt to streamline the bloated bureaucracy has met fierce resistance and public skepticism. Critics accuse the administration of weak economic management and misplaced priorities.

Fuel subsidies — a long-standing political minefield — are under renewed scrutiny. The government purchases gasoline at international market rates yet sells it domestically at heavily subsidized prices, a policy some describe as “a betrayal of the people.”

Officials deny rumors of plans to abolish foreign-currency subsidies for essential goods, but growing inflation and currency volatility are eroding trust.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Araf candidly admitted that cabinet meetings have become “forums for slogans, not professional discussions,” lamenting that “the government cannot act against the will of the people.”

Digital Mining, Power Failures, and Energy Strain

Adding to the crisis, Iran is battling a massive drain on its power grid caused by illegal cryptocurrency mining. Reports suggest that 13 million Iranians are engaged in unlicensed digital-currency mining — each consuming electricity equivalent to ten households per month.

This enormous energy demand is crippling Iran’s infrastructure and worsening the summer blackouts.

Ella Rosenberg, an Iran-economy analyst at JCFA, explains:

“Cryptocurrency mining in Iran exists in a gray zone. Officially, it’s regulated under strict licensing and high energy tariffs — but in reality, a vast black-market industry has emerged. The import of mining equipment is partly considered dual-use, making it expensive and driving people underground. The result is a parallel economy that weakens Iran’s already strained power grid.”

Censorship and the Knowledge Divide

A growing chorus within Iran is calling for the lifting of YouTube’s longstanding ban — described by reformists as “the world’s largest open university.” Analysts warn that the regime’s censorship policies are creating “cognitive illiteracy, superficiality, and a digital divide.”

By blocking access to global educational platforms, critics argue, the government is depriving Iranian youth of the tools to compete in the “Age of Artificial Intelligence.” Moreover, forced reliance on unsafe VPN software exposes users to cyber threats and further isolates Iran’s younger generation from global innovation.

Conclusion

At the close of 2025, Iran stands at a crossroads — facing drought both literal and metaphorical. The country’s physical desiccation mirrors its ideological stagnation. The government clings to old narratives while the population yearns for renewal. Between tradition and technology, repression and reform, Iran’s future may depend not only on rainfall — but on whether its leaders can find the courage to adapt before the nation itself runs dry.

FAQ
Why has Iran’s water crisis become such an urgent issue?
Water reservoirs in Tehran have dropped to less than 11% of capacity, and the president has warned that the capital may need to be evacuated — sparking public panic and sharp criticism of the government’s performance.
How does Iran currently view the West and Israel?
Iranian media interpret recent events in the United States and around the world as signs of the decline of Israeli influence, while amplifying reports of “Israeli crimes” in order to foster an anti-Western mindset.
What is the state of Iran’s internal governance?
The government faces mounting criticism over its failed economic policies — especially regarding fuel subsidies. Senior officials admit that cabinet meetings are unprofessional and that the administration lacks a mandate to act “against the will of the people.”
Why has digital mining turned into an energy crisis?
Roughly 13 million Iranians are illegally mining cryptocurrencies, consuming vast amounts of electricity and straining the national power grid — a symptom of a parallel economy that undermines the state.
How is the debate over freedom of information and artificial intelligence shaping Iranian society?
Iran’s youth and intellectuals view censorship and the ongoing YouTube ban as a serious barrier to intellectual and digital progress. They are calling for openness and access that would allow the country to participate in the age of AI.

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

Picture of JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Composite image of Adolf Hitler and Hamas terrorists

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Joel Fishman
Front page of Asr Ghanoon newspaper

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
A crypto mining operation.

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Ella Rosenberg
UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly session

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Yitzhak Rabin in 1979

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Christians worshiping

Christian Zionists: Civilization’s Defense Force in an Era of Existential Threat

Dr. Dan Diker
Front page of Mardom Salari

Iranian Officials on Nuclear Deal Talks: “Currently No Possibility of Negotiations with America”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Anti-Israel rally in Washington, D.C.

Understanding Hamas’s Propaganda Warfare

The Jerusalem Center
Zohran Mamdani

Behind Mamdani’s Revolutionary “Red-Green” Victory Over New York City

Dr. Dan Diker
Iranian newspaper

Tehran Celebrates Mamdani: “A Political Earthquake, A Crack in the Pro-Israeli Hegemony”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Palestinians in Gaza

The Death of Genocide

Dr. Eugene Korn

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Composite image of Adolf Hitler and Hamas terrorists

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Joel Fishman
Front page of Asr Ghanoon newspaper

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
A crypto mining operation.

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Ella Rosenberg
UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly session

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Yitzhak Rabin in 1979

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close