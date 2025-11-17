Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

The Iranian leadership is struggling to stabilize its grip both internally and externally.
JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Share this
Front page of Asr Ghanoon newspaper
Front page of Asr Ghanoon newspaper: “The White House Jungle” — Araghchi: “In the jungle built by the United States, there are no laws; you have to be strong to defend yourself.”

Table of Contents

Summary

Iranian discourse is converging around three parallel fronts: an escalating nuclear dossier under the threat of renewed sanctions, a deteriorating economy and society, and an ongoing cognitive campaign against Israel and the United States. The leadership presents diplomacy as a form of “armed negotiation,” expressing deep distrust toward the IAEA and demanding guarantees before resuming cooperation.

Domestically, inflation, inequality, and a growing water crisis are worsening. While the ruling establishment frames civil criticism as part of a coordinated influence operation, the gap between rhetoric and tangible achievements continues to widen, further deepening Iran’s crisis of public trust.

Against the backdrop of renewed nuclear tensions, persistent economic decline, and an ongoing cognitive and media campaign against Israel and the United States, public discourse in Tehran this morning is dominated by an exceptional convergence of external security strain and an intensifying domestic crisis.

Reports of international pressure surrounding the snapback sanctions mechanism, combined with growing social unrest and the regime’s tightening cultural enforcement, paint a complex portrait of an Iranian leadership struggling to stabilize its grip both internally and externally.

1. The Nuclear Front: “Armed Diplomacy” Returns

Following the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on October 18, 2025, Western powers are seeking to reinstate sanctions through the snapback mechanism.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged multiple messages from Washington but dismissed any attempt to “dictate terms,” accusing the U.S. and its allies of having “betrayed diplomacy” and violated the nuclear accord.

Iranian rhetoric now rests on the concept of a “weaponized state.” As Araghchi put it, any potential dialogue with the United States would amount to “armed negotiations,” conducted without trust and with full preparedness for deception by the opposing side.

2. The IAEA and the Question of Trust

Atomic Energy Organization chief Seyed Mohammad Eslami expressed total distrust toward the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), minimizing its relevance. He claimed the agency “serves the interests of America and the Zionist regime” and referred to past attacks on a joint exhibition facility as evidence that the body had lost credibility.
Tehran, he said, demands “guarantees” against future strikes as a precondition for cooperation.

3. Israel, the U.S., and Gaza: The Battle for Perception

Tehran’s state-aligned media continue to delegitimize Israel. Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif declared that “the greatest and only threat to the Zionist regime’s existence is peace and calm,” explaining Iran’s opposition to any stabilizing settlement.

A report by Oil Change International is cited in Iran as proof of international complicity, claiming that 25 countries supplied oil to Israel during the recent conflict, roughly 70% of crude oil coming from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Greece, and the United States.

A leaked American draft proposing an international stabilization force in Gaza is portrayed in Tehran as legitimizing a “division” between a “green zone” and a “red zone.” Meanwhile, Israeli leaders insist no Palestinian state will be established. Domestically, Iranian authorities accuse social media networks of coordinating with “foreign enemies” to generate hashtags such as “presidential incompetence” and “impeachment.”

4. Economy and Energy: A Chronic Imbalance

Iran’s economy remains mired in chronic inflation and heavy government expenditures. Economists warn that a flawed budgetary structure and administrative chaos are obstructing the 2026 national budget, while fears mount over rising food prices and social costs. To manage the worsening electricity crisis, authorities have implemented planned power outages and increased the fuel quota for industrial generators by 20%, a clear sign of structural imbalance between supply and demand. Iran was also the fifth-largest gold importer in the first nine months of 2025. Externally, Tehran views Russia’s “pivot to Asia” and its use of a “shadow fleet” for oil exports as a strategic model mirroring Iran’s own, though on a far greater scale.

5. Society, Science, and Governance

Iran’s social capital continues to erode, marked by intellectual decline, isolation, and internal migration from urban centers to economic margins.
President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that disregard for the “laws of nature and science” could lead to disaster. Moderate clerics have dismissed claims linking drought to hijab policy as “blatantly unscientific.” Meanwhile, academics are calling on colleagues to “be the voice of society and stand with the people,” in an effort to rebuild public trust.

6. Security Apparatus: From Warfare to “Civil Terror”

The security establishment’s current focus is on damage prevention and tightening protection around critical infrastructure. The intelligence minister announced a new “counter-infiltration program,” asserting that Iran’s enemies have shifted from conventional warfare to “civil terror and incitement,” including efforts to “promote shallowness” in society. Official discourse increasingly portrays cyberspace as an organized battlefield aimed at undermining the regime.

7. Contradictions and Fault Lines

Legally, Tehran condemns the snapback mechanism as illegitimate, yet simultaneously exploits adversaries’ admissions as “evidence” in international forums. Socially, calls for unity clash with declining income and public trust. Regionally, Saudi conditions for normalization diverge from Israeli statements, while American initiatives are viewed as attempts to impose a new security reality. Official declarations of “victory” in the 12-day war stand in stark contrast to damaged infrastructure and lingering uncertainty.

What They Don’t Tell You in Iran:

Systematic Persecution of Baháʼís

The Baháʼí community continues to face arrests, interrogations, vague indictments, and employment and education bans. Recent months have seen high-profile arrests, often conducted in private homes with confiscation of personal property, extending years of cumulative punishment. State-run media rarely cover the issue or portray it as a “fight against cults.” The result is a pervasive climate of fear, exclusion, and institutional discrimination, visible across academia and the labor market, clear signs of systematic religious persecution rather than isolated incidents.

Zahedan’s “Bloody Friday” – A Wound That Hasn’t Healed

On September 30, 2022, Revolutionary Guard forces opened fire on protesters outside the Makki Mosque in Zahedan, killing dozens.
Families of victims and members of the Baluchi community report total impunity for senior officers. Ongoing legal delays, bureaucratic transfers, and restrictions on lawyers have fostered a deep sense of chronic injustice. Activists who held the authorities accountable have been arrested or harassed. Although the regime insists “investigations are ongoing,” the public sees no tangible change, a central test of state accountability and judicial integrity in cases of state violence.

Self-Immolation as Protest: Iran’s Social Pressure Cooker

In the span of 12 days, three self-immolation cases were reported, including a student protesting damage to his family’s livelihood and a laborer from Iran’s periphery. Behind each tragedy lie debts, unemployment, bureaucracy, and despair over ineffective governance.
Authorities often respond with disciplinary action or vague promises of investigation, while mental-health and welfare services remain severely inadequate. Such a pattern, analysts warn, is not random; it’s a warning signal of deep social distress ignored by policymakers.

Child Marriage and Gender-Based Violence

Independent media occasionally expose extreme cases of girls married at ages 12–14, some becoming mothers within a year and trapped in cycles of dependency, abuse, and legal invisibility. In the notable case of Goli Kouhkan, proceedings continue amid claims of a confession without counsel and demands for diyah (blood money) to avoid a severe sentence.
State-aligned discourse frames such cases as matters of “tradition” and “law,” shifting focus to public spectacles about “family honor.” The issue remains marginalized, with no systemic approach to protection, education, or support.

Culture and Control: When Design Meets the Hijab Police

The Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, reported that Tehran Design Week was abruptly halted following the release of an “indecent video.” According to Fars, the shutdown came after a protest by the Basij Student Organization of the Faculty of Arts, which claimed that “the poor quality of flashy imitations has turned the university into a place of problematic entertainment.” Videos reportedly showed politically charged music and women without hijab during the ceremony. “Tehran Design Week,” an event meant to showcase creative innovation, has now become a flashpoint in the government’s cultural enforcement campaign, with regime loyalists publicly attacking the event’s organizers, the university, and the minister of science.

FAQ
How does the Iranian leadership describe its approach to nuclear negotiations with the United States following the expiration of Resolution 2231?
The Iranian leadership defines its approach as a form of “armed negotiation” — diplomacy conducted without trust in the other side, accompanied by full preparedness for confrontation and possible deception. Tehran accuses the West of having “betrayed diplomacy” and insists that any future dialogue will take place from a position of strength, as a “weaponized state.” At the same time, Iran threatens to reject any conditions dictated by Washington in the context of the snapback sanctions process.
What is the source of Iran’s distrust toward the IAEA, and how does it leverage this distrust diplomatically?
Tehran claims that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) serves American and Israeli interests, arguing that the attack on a display facility built in cooperation with the agency demonstrated its “loss of credibility.” Consequently, Iran demands “guarantees” that such attacks will not recur before it resumes cooperation. On the diplomatic front, Iran uses this criticism to justify restrictions on international inspections and, at times, to present Western accusations as “evidence” in efforts to exert counterpressure in international forums.
How is Iran coping with its internal economic and social crises?
Iran’s economy is struggling with chronic inflation, a stalled 2026 budget, and growing concerns over rising food prices. The government has introduced scheduled power outages and increased fuel quotas for generators, reflecting a persistent imbalance between supply and demand. Socially, Iran is experiencing deep erosion — including internal migration to the margins, decline of the intellectual class, and widening gaps in public trust. Meanwhile, reports of self-immolations and child marriages point to a broader social breakdown that the regime has yet to meaningfully address.
How does Iran portray Israel and the United States within its cognitive campaign, and how does it frame domestic dissent?
Iran presents Israel as an illegitimate entity, claiming that “peace is the greatest threat to the Zionist regime.” It emphasizes Israel’s dependence on international oil supplies and portrays U.S. initiatives in Gaza as attempts to “engineer” a divided security reality. Domestically, Tehran frames protests and online trends — such as hashtags calling for the “president’s impeachment” — as psychological operations orchestrated by foreign enemies, rather than as expressions of genuine public frustration.
Which social and political issues receive minimal attention in Iran’s official discourse, and what is being concealed from the public?
  • Persecution of Baháʼís: arrests, employment and education bans, and confiscation of property, with almost no media coverage.
  • Zahedan Massacre (“Bloody Friday”): lack of accountability for the killing of protesters and ongoing judicial stalling.
  • Wave of self-immolations: indicative of severe psychological and social collapse, yet framed as isolated incidents.
  • Child marriage and gender-based violence: portrayed as matters of “tradition,” rather than as human rights violations.
  • Tightened hijab enforcement: including the cancellation of cultural events, such as Tehran Design Week, following claims of immodesty.

Together, these patterns reflect a deep rift between the regime’s image of stability and a reality marked by repression, mistrust, and lack of transparency.

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

Picture of JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk

All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Composite image of Adolf Hitler and Hamas terrorists

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Joel Fishman
A crypto mining operation.

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Ella Rosenberg
UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly session

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Yitzhak Rabin in 1979

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Christians worshiping

Christian Zionists: Civilization’s Defense Force in an Era of Existential Threat

Dr. Dan Diker
Front page of Mardom Salari

Iranian Officials on Nuclear Deal Talks: “Currently No Possibility of Negotiations with America”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
The front page of the Iranian reformist Shargh newspaper

Tehran on the Brink of Evacuation: Iran is Drying Up and the Regime is Losing Control

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Anti-Israel rally in Washington, D.C.

Understanding Hamas’s Propaganda Warfare

The Jerusalem Center
Zohran Mamdani

Behind Mamdani’s Revolutionary “Red-Green” Victory Over New York City

Dr. Dan Diker
Iranian newspaper

Tehran Celebrates Mamdani: “A Political Earthquake, A Crack in the Pro-Israeli Hegemony”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Palestinians in Gaza

The Death of Genocide

Dr. Eugene Korn

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Composite image of Adolf Hitler and Hamas terrorists

Between Hitler and Hamas: The Dangers of Appeasement and Genocidal Aggression

Joel Fishman
Front page of Asr Ghanoon newspaper

Tehran Under Pressure: Nuclear Escalation, Economic Strain, and a Deepening Crisis of Confidence

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
A crypto mining operation.

The Black-Market Drain: How Illegal Crypto Mining Cripples Iran’s Electricity and Economy

Ella Rosenberg
UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly session

Is the West Trying to Whitewash Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Yitzhak Rabin in 1979

Thirty Years Later, Rabin’s Fears Have Been Proven Correct

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s Triumph Is Likely to Embolden Leftists in the West

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close